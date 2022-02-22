Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

