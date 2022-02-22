Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $293.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

