Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 986 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after acquiring an additional 536,066 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $224.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,253 shares of company stock worth $71,996,906. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

