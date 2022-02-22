Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 82,730 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,730 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58.

