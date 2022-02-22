Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 582,923 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582,923 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

