Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,683,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,756 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% in the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 137,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $273,996,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

