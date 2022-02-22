PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,384 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.96 and a 12-month high of $189.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

