Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSEC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

