ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

PRA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProAssurance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

