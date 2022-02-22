ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.
PRA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
