ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

