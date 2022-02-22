ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.