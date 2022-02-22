PPM America Inc. IL Makes New $30.80 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 742,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,797,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 14.4% of PPM America Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,589,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 194,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 865.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 2,415,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

