Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $185,579.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,501 shares of company stock worth $400,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

