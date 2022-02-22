Portion (PRT) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $185.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,842,350 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

