Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after buying an additional 427,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.