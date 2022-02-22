Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $109,000 in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.83 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

