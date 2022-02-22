Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $104,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

