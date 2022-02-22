Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

