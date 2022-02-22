Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.06 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 285,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

