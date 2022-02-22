Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.55 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.