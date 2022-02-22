Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.83. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

