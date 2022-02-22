Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 178,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 145,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,411 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

GPRO opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

