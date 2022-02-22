Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,872 shares of company stock valued at $133,170,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

