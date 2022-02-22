Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Lifted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Plexus worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.