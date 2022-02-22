Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

POLY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.87. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,700,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

