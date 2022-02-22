PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

