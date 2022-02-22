PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $560.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,610.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00770246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00219000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.