Piper Sandler Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

