Piper Sandler Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Progressive stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

