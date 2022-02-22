Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $43,694,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

