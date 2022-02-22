PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.78

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 15260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
