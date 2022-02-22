PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.78

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 15260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

