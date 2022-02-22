Photronics (PLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.270-$0.340 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Photronics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Photronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Photronics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

