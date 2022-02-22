Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0099 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $846,966.10 and $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,611.98 or 1.00181913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00234173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00138225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00284772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,835,775 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

