Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 22.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

