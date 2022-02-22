Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

TBK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

