Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 1,201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.91. 1,547,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

