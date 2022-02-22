Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.58. 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.