Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $140.10 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,789.83 or 0.99498904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00318210 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

