Phala Network (PHA) One Day Volume Tops $19.44 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $64.79 million and $19.44 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

