Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $168.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.