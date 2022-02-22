Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Pentair has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.81. 1,304,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,394. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pentair by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.