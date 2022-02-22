Pendle Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Pendle has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and $970,175.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,544.06 or 0.99966024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

