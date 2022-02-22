Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,213,773 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

