PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

