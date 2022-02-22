PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 80.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,164 shares of company stock worth $2,996,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

