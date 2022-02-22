Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,260.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $6,260.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108273 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

