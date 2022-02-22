Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTNR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

PTNR stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

