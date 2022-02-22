Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce sales of $452.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.60 million and the highest is $485.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 174.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 345,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

