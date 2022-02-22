Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.24.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $482.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.