Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.45. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

OC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 6,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

