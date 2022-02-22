Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OR opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
